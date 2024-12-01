Who are Jason Momoa's parents? Meet Joseph Momoa and Coni Lemke

Jason Momoa is an actor, director, model, and director from the United States of America. He is widely known for his role as Khal Drogo in the HBO series Game of Thrones and has also appeared in popular films such as Aquaman, Justice League, and Baywatch. Many have been curious about his family, especially his parents. Learn about Jason Momoa's parents in this article.

Jason Momoa hugs his mother (L). The actor posing with his arm on his father's shoulder (R). Photo: @prideofgypsies on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jason Momoa was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States of America. He started acting in 1999 when he landed the role of Jason Loane in the television series Baywatch. His mother has contributed immensely to making him the star he is today. Due to his fame in the entertainment industry, fans are curious about Jason Momoa's family, especially his parents.

Profile summary

Full name Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa Gender Male Date of birth 1 August 1979 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Honolulu, Hawaii, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4'' Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 260 Weight in kilograms 118 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Mother Coni Momoa Father Joseph Momoa Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Lisa Bonet Children 2 School Norwalk High School College Colorado State University, University of Hawaii, DMACC Urban Campus Profession Actor, writer, producer, director, model Instagram @prideofgypsies TikTok @prideofgypsies YouTube Jason Momoa

Who are Jason Momoa's parents?

The American actor was born to Coni and Joseph Momoa. He is the only child of his parents. The two met in the 1970s. The two divorced when Jason was six months old, and his mother moved with him to Iowa, where he spent his childhood. Below are more details about Jason's parents and background.

Coni Momoa

Jason Momoa's mother, Coni Momoa, is a photographer. His mother singlehandedly raised him in Lowa when she separated from her husband. In an interview with ABS-CBN Balitang America, the actor revealed how his mother worked tirelessly to provide for him. She faced challenges raising him alone and had to work four jobs.

My mom worked three jobs. When I was in high school, she had to go to four jobs, and you know it was tough because it just couldn't make ends meet. So, it is very much you know I don't take for granted where I come from

Jason Momoa is grateful for his mother, whom he refers to as a strong woman. In December 2024, he released a short film called Canvas of My Life. In the video, he talked about his childhood and how his mother was a strong woman who raised him alone.

I was raised by a single, strong single mother. My mom is an artist in every way. She is a painter, a photographer, a wanderer, always searching, always seeing. I guess you can say my mom gave me her eyes. My mom introduced me to skateboarding and rock climbing. And I absolutely love her for that cause skateboarding gave birth to a style for me.

Joseph Momoa

Jason Momoa's father, Joseph, is a painter. The Hollywood actor did not see much of his dad during childhood because he lived in Hawaii, nicknamed Aloha State, and his mother lived in Lowa. The actor started visiting his dad when he was 12 years old. In an interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Jason's father talked about how proud he is of his son and shared his ambitions.

I am really happy for my son. It is like my dreams and my prayers for every evening I didn't share with my son when he was young, and now he brought it into reality, and every evening, I always call out to him and pray, blow my conch shell, and love the ocean because I know he'll come back someday. And lo and behold, he's in a movie that pertains to the ocean.

What is Jason Momoa's parents' ethnicity?

Jason Momoa's parents come from different ethnic backgrounds. His father is of Hawaiian and Samoan descent, while his mother is of German, Irish, and Native American ancestry.

FAQs

Who is Jason Momoa? He is an American actor, director, writer and model. Who is Jason Momoa's dad? His father is Joseph Momoa. Where is Jason Momoa from? He hails from Honolulu, Hawaii, United States of America. However, the actor spent his childhood in Norwalk, Lowa. Was Jason Momoa raised by a single mom? The American actor was raised by a single mother. His mother worked three to four jobs to meet her son's needs. Did Jason Momoa grow up with his dad? He grew up with his mother until he reached 12 years old when he started visiting his father in Hawaii. Is Jason Momoa related to Dwayne Johnson? Dwayne Johnson is the son of Ata Johnson and Rocky Johnson. Both actors have Samoan ancestry but are not related. Does Jason Momoa have siblings? He does not have siblings. What is Jason Momoa's age? The American actor is 45 years old as of 2024. He was born on 1 August 1979. What nationality is Jason? He is American. How tall is Jason Momoa? He is 6 feet 4 inches (193 centimetres) tall.

Jason Momoa's parents are Coni Lemke and Joseph Momoa. They parted ways when he was young, and his mother inspired him greatly. The actor spent his childhood in Norwalk, Lowa. He did not spend most of his childhood with his father until he reached 12. The American actor is a father of two.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Lorrie Morgan's spouse. Lorrie Morgan is a famous country music singer. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America, and the daughter of the late country music singer George Morgan and Anastacia Anna Paridon.

Lorrie Morgan is popularly known for her song, What Part of No (Don't You Understand). She married Randy White, a businessman in Tennessee. Some of her ex-husbands include Sammy Kershaw, Brad Thompson and the late Keith Whitley. In this post, you will discover more details about Lorrie Morgan's spouse and how many times she has been married.

Source: Legit.ng