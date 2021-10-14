Music executive, Jada Pollock who is popularly known as Jada P, has taken to social media to dish out some marital advice

According to Jada who is singer Wizkid's manager and third baby mama, women should marry men who want to be husbands

Her post, which has since gone viral, has sparked mixed reactions among social media users with some sharing their thoughts

Jada Pollock has taken to social media to advise single women on the kind of men they should settle down with.

The UK music executive who is better known as Jada P shared the interesting piece of advice via her Intagram Story where she posted a write-up.

The post reads:

"Marry a man who wants to be a husband, not a man who just wants a wife."

See post below:

Jada shared some interesting advice. Photo credit: Jada P

Reactions

Jada P - who is singer Wizkid's manager and third baby mama - had many internet users talking. While some agreed with her, others seized the opportunity to throw jabs at her over her relationship with the singer.

stereo399:

"You are right, and if they don’t believe you.. they are also right."

omotoyosimartins:

"She’s absolutely right. I think this might be one of the reasons why a lot of marriages are collapsing these days, people marrying just for the sake of settling down amd starting a family."

dpetals_beauty:

"Many wants a wife, few wants to be husband."

l.tobiloba:

"But it’s those ones who doesn’t want to be husband they always like. After dem chop breakfast, they turn motivational speaker isonu. Man this man that , woman this woman that, dragging no dey ever finish!!!"

toxicgirlshaveaplug:

"Wizkid don give this one breakfast "

iamemmacourage:

"Go tell Wizkid "

codewurldrx:

"I don’t think this advise should be coming from you."

sammin.g:

"Okay you don marry Abi? wizkid G-G."

Wizkid calls himself a single father

In September, Wizkid caused a buzz after claiming he is a single father just days after his baby mama, Jada, called him her man.

The Made in Lagos crooner who is on tour in the US was seen pausing his performance to ask a female fan if she was single and said that he was single too.

Not stopping there, Wizkid took to the comment section of the trending video to explain that as a single father, he hoped to find a wife on his tour.

