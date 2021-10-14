Ex-BBNaija season 6 housemate, Saskay has engaged her fans in an interactive question and answer session

The reality star in a response to one of the questions revealed that she is in the entertainment industry for a short period and will soon embark on her master's degree

Saskay commended the BBNaija platform and disclosed that her future plan to become a Central Intelligence Agent is intact

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saskay has engaged her fans in an interactive question and answer session.

BBNaija Star Saskay discloses Her Plans To Become A CIA Agent.

Source: Instagram

Saskay conducted the session on her Instagram story where she gave fans free access to ask her questions.

She started the session with a post:

"I want to know who I am I want people to know this is Saskay and this is what she stands for! #KnowSaskay What do you wanna know? ask away."

In one of the questions posed at her, a fan asked about her proposed Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) plans:

:Are you still interested in the CIA thing? What's your timeline? since you also want to do modeling, biz, etc."

She responded that:

"I'm very well interested in International security studies, I can start my master's next year.

Entertainment is short term plan (5-10years) I wouldn't want to waste my talents and big brother has given me the avenue to explore that area so I'm gonna do just that while I plan for a future with CIA."

See a screenshot of Saskay's interaction with fans below

Saskay engages fans.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit