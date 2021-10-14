BBNaija Angel has opened up on her likeness for Cross while they were in the Shine Ya Eye house

The controversial 21-year-old rated her affection for her fellow reality star and said it was on a scale of 10

Cross wasn't expecting Angel's response as he went quiet and later revealed that Angel didn't talk to him after they left the house

A video showing BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemates Cross and Angel at a radio station was recently spotted online.

In the video, Angel surprised the radio presenters and Cross when she revealed that she was highly attracted to her fellow reality star when they were in the house.

Measuring it on a one to 10 scale, Angel noted that it was a 10.

The moment Angel made her confession, one of the presenters asked Cross if he was surprised and he said yes. The presenter then asked why he was surprised, demanding if they had not discussed since they left the house.

Replying to the question, Cross said Angel behaves funnily, stating that she has not spoken to him since they left the house. According to him, Angel started speaking to him a few days ago.

Although Angel denied Cross' claims, stating that they had been going for their media rounds, she eventually revealed that she sent him her number on iMessage.

Cross then asked if she does not have her number and she said she had it while laughing.

Watch them speak below:

Angel replies people criticising her video with Davido

A video of Davido and BBNaija star, Angel chilling together got a lot of the singer's fans angry and he faced heavy backlash. A lot of people noted that Angel's market has started selling seeing as Davido has made himself accessible to almost everyone.

Angel decided to reply the people who think that she is not worthy to be in Davido's presence. The reality star advised them to chill and stop getting mad because she has only just started.

Noting that it would be a long ride, she also urged the critics to buckle up and hold their handkerchiefs for their future tears.

