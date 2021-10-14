Actor Uche Maduagwu has called out crossdresser Bobrisky over his recent list of achievements that he posted online

Uche stated that Bobrisky is describing himself as beautiful without knowing that his beauty is demonic

The controversial actor also took a jibe at Bobrisky's makeup and shared photos of bumps on Bobrisky's beard area

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu does not agree with Bobrisky's statement that he has collected the female gender from the real owners.

As one of his achievements, Bobrisky also claimed to be the most talked-about celebrity in Africa.

Reacting to his statement, Uche shared a photo of Bobrisky sleeping with bumps in his beard area in full glare. According to the actor, Bobrisky is claiming to be beautiful with his cheap makeup.

Stop forming beautiful

Asking the crossdresser which herbalist told him that he has collected the female gender from the real owners, Uche said Bobrisky has been given a demonic beauty as a bonanza.

He said:

"Jesus, abeg which Babalawo tell you say you don collect the female gender from the real owners? E must be #drinking unripe agbo, dem collect demon #beauty give you as bonanza and you dey form #beautiful. Even with all your minimum wage POMO filter you still no win Miss SAMBISA beauty pageant. Hello I got Chrissy Teigen and other A list #Hollywood celebs attention, uche and his legendary red bra is the most talked about for Africa."

Uche's followers laugh at Bobrisky

official_preshanderson:

"Bursted."

favourite.pearl:

"Did u just say Jesus wept filter."

princess_chi_bae:

"Lmao."

iam_glo_b:

"This is 2much oo."

Insult does not kill

Bobrisky shared a video on his Instagram page and gave a speech on how people should not focus on negativity from others.

According to Bob, people should not care about the opinion of others about their lives because it stopped nothing. Bob also noted that if a person dies, they go alone and not even with their haters.

The crossdresser then added that they should let their haters talk because they do not even know them and they should be left to die. Bob ended his speech by asking if insults ever killed anybody.

