Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, has taken to social media to shower accolades on her lookalike daughter

Stella’s second daughter, Angelica, clocked 19 on October 13 and her mother made sure to give an emotional speech

Not stopping there, the movie star shared series of throwback photos of the little girl including one of her late father, Jaiye Aboderin

Popular Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, had more than enough reason to celebrate after her lookalike daughter, Angelica, turned a new age.

The pretty youngster clocked 19 on October 13, 2021, and her mother made sure to celebrate her with touching words in an emotional video.

The movie star noted just how much she was proud of her little girl and explained that she made it so easy to be a mum.

Stella Damasus' teenage daughter clocks 19. Photos: @stelladamasus.

Source: Instagram

Stella added that Angelica is her friend and her everything. Not stopping there, she noted that her child was very intelligent and that she got into her school in Columbia, New York, via scholarship.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the actress, she doesn’t know what she did to deserve a daughter like her and she thanks God every day for her life.

The actress said:

“She is my pride and joy. Angelica makes it so easy to be a mum. She is my friend, my everything. So intelligent. She got into Columbia in New York via scholarship. So beautiful, so fashionable, she loves God. I don’t know what I did to deserve a daughter like her and I thank God every day for her life. Angelica I love you so much, happy birthday.”

Not stopping there, the actress used the remaining part of the three-minute clip to share adorable throwback photos of her daughter.

The short clip also included the photo of the actress’ late husband and her daughter’s father, Jaiye Aboderin, who passed on in 2004.

See the video below:

Social media users react

Legit.ng has gathered some of the well-wishes from fans in the comment section. See below:

Patrick_ata:

“A happy birthday to your dear daughter.☀️.”

Sammieokposo:

“Happy birthday angelica Godbless and keep you much love from uncle sammie @stelladamasus.”

Barrytisco:

“Happy birthday Angelica, blessings.”

Sirt_oluwatosin:

“Congrat sis, many more years of peace, mercy, increase and growth in Jesus name❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband Ned Nwoko takes her on trip to mark birthday

Popular Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels celebrated her birthday on October 10 and she took to social media to celebrate.

The actress who has been on vacation with her son, Munir and husband, Ned Nwoko, went to a special place to mark the occasion.

Sharing beautiful family photos and moments on her Instagram page, the actress revealed that her husband decided to make her birthday trip a religious historical tutorial.

Regina expressed delight over the fact that it was just her, her husband and their son on the trip.

Source: Legit.ng