Nollywood actress Uche Ebere is the latest celebrity to jump on Simi's Nobody Like Woman Challenge and she is using the opportunity to pass a strong message to women

The actress called out those who scatter other women's marriages and advised them to stay in their homes or remain single

Ebere posted a long epistle about the hypocrisy amongst women folks and fans can't stop talking about her opinion

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ebere, is the latest celebrity to jump on Simi's trending Nobody Like Woman Challenge and she is using the opportunity to pass a strong message across to the women folks.

Actress Uche Ebere sends a strong message to women.

Source: Instagram

Ebere discussed the hypocrisy women celebrate among each other in a long epistle she posted on her Instagram page.

The actress lashed out using the #NobodyLikeWoman hashtag:

"These women snatching their fellow women's husbands. hope they follow in this trend. Women supporting women okay, but a woman will be manipulating a man she sees that is in love with her fellow woman till the man starts flirting with her and her fellow women supporter will be clapping for her, calling it cruise."

She further urged women to do better in their marriages or stay single and build their kids.

See the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the actress' strong message to fellow women and they showered her with encouraging words.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Sleek__julia:

"I love you mummy."

Funkeodeniran:

"Truth, may God continue to bless you ma."

Tina_ordu:

"You always speak from the spiritual point of view I love you mama."

Adaezeeluke:

"Truth wey hot."

Megpearlthefirst:

"Truth is bitter, Bless you my role model."

Nkechi_osazee:

"I can Never love you less . I LOVE YOU."

Annie Idibia joins Simi's Nobody Like Woman Challenge

The wife of veteran music star 2baba, Annie Idibia, jumped on Simi's trending Nobody Like Woman Challenge to tackle what she is facing as a woman.

Annie in a post on her Instagram page claimed she is being criticised because she has no male child yet and she is only relevant because of her husband's popularity.

Fans sent her comforting messages that she is a strong woman and worth much more.

