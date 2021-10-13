An event in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja triggered political tension between two major gladiators

Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives fired a major salvo

Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo state, was interestingly, very vocal recently and fired at Kano state governor

FCT, Abuja - Former Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha on Tuesday, October 12 openly castigated Governor Abdullahi Ganduje after the Kano state governor ignored him while recognising dignitaries at a book launch event in Abuja.

ThisDay newspaper reports that Ihedioha spoke at the launch of a book written by renowned journalist, Dr. Amanze Obi.

Ganduje was reportedly silent as Ihedioha spoke directly to him. Photo credit: Kano state government

It all started when the Kano state governor, who was the chief guest of honour at the event, recognised in the order of protocol, dignitaries on the high table but curiously left out Ihedioha.

Speaking when he was invited to the podium, Ihedioha said:

“When Governor Ganduje made his address, he chose not to recognise Emeka Ihedioha. I wasn’t disturbed. It only confirmed what I know.”

Ihedioha then turned to the governor and added:

“Governor Ganduje, I pray that God will give you the courage one day to confess and ask for atonement. Only truth can set us free.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard newspaper reports that top stakeholders in Imo East Senatorial District, on Tuesday, October 12 set up a contact and mobilization committee to actualize the agenda to produce the next governor of Imo state.

The stakeholders under the auspices of Owerri Zonal Development Union called on Ihedioha to drop his ambition.

Ihedioha resists attempts to tie him to Biafra agitation

Recently, an aide to Ihedioha, AIC Akwarandu said his boss did not issue any statement commenting on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),.

Several media reports had claimed that Ihedioha said he was pleased with the rearrest of the IPOB leader.

Akwarandu, however, issued a rebuttal in a statement sent to Legit.ng, adding that it is fake news.

Ihedioha still a popular figure in Imo and beyond

Earlier this year, supporters of Ihedioha celebrated him on social media as he marked his 56th birthday on Wednesday, March 24.

Ihedioha, a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, still commands a large following in Imo state and beyond.

Removed from office after a controversial judgement by the Supreme Court which sparked outrage across Nigeria, Ihedioha continues to enjoy the goodwill of Nigerians in general and Imolites in particular.

