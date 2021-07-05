Attempts to link Emeka Ihedioha to the ordeal of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been rebuffed by an aide to the former governor

AIC Akwarandu, media aide to Ihedioha said his boss did not issue any statement on the trending topic

Akwarandu also accused aides and associates of Governor Hope Uzodimma of sharing the fake news

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Owerri - An aide to the former Imo state governor Emeka Ihedioha, AIC Akwarandu has said his boss did not issue any statement commending President Muhammadu Buhari over the arrest and extradition of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Several media reports had claimed that Ihedioha said he was pleased with the rearrest of the IPOB leader.

Nnamdi Kanu was recently arrested and extradited to Nigeria by the country's authorities. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Fake news merchants targeting Ihedioha

Akwarandu, however, issued a rebuttal in a statement sent to Legit.ng over the weekend, adding that it is fake news.

Part of the statement read:

“Emeka Ihedioha was not at any gathering at any point in recent times where such issues were discussed. The picture with which the fake press release is being circulated was taken when he paid a condolence visit to the governor of Adamawa state on August 11th, 2019.

“Those behind the said press release should hide their faces in shame and seek the face of God for forgiveness. It is worrisome that those circulating the fake press release are all media aides attached to Governor Hope Uzodimma’s office. Very shameful indeed.

“Their plan is to be quoting key Imo leaders while distracting them from the brazen failure of leadership in Imo state under their principal.”

Associates and aides of Hope Uzodimma indicted

Akwarandu also shared the statement on his official Facebook page on Sunday, July 4.

He stated that Nigerians in general and Imolites, in particular, should be wary of press statements issued in Ihedioha's name by agents of Uzodimma.

Meanwhile, the British government has refused to accept or deny allegations that it assisted the Kanu with another passport after he jumped bail and fled Nigeria in 2017.

A national newspaper had requested clarifications on how the IPOB leader obtained a fresh British passport to leave the country.

In reaction, Dean Hurlock of the British High Commission said:

“Our policy on issuing passports to those who are entitled to them is clear and publicly available; we are not going to discuss any individual case.”

In a related development, elder statesman and Second Republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amechi, has advised the federal government to give Kanu a fair hearing.

Amechi said Kanu should be assumed innocent until he is found guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

He also said the federal authorities should be cautious about the way they will handle Kanu, and the way they will handle his case.

Source: Legit