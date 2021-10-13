There is anxiety in the air as armed gunmen suspected to be cultist attacked a police patrol team in Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa state

According to reports, a police inspector was reportedly attacked and sustained injury as his riffle was seized

Meanwhile, a close source who resides in the area where the incident occurred disclosed that the attack took place in the early hours of Monday, October 11

Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa - Unknown gunmen suspected to be cultists attacked a police patrol team on Kolo-Ogbia road in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

Daily Trust reports that a police inspector reportedly sustained injury in the attack while his riffle was seized.

According to a source from Kolo community, the incident occurred few minutes to midnight on Monday.

Residents in the area express worry over the attack as the armed men went away with police riffle. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

He said when residents heard the shooting, they thought it was militants that were attacking the community.

Although there are unconfirmed reports that a police Inspector was killed, police spokesman in Bayelsa state, SP Asinim Butswat, said that the Inspector only sustained injury.

Butswat, while confirming the incident on the Bayelsa State Police media WhatsApp group, said investigation is ongoing.

He said:

“Police officers who were conducting stop and search operations along Kolo-Ogbia Road, were attacked by gunmen suspected to be cultists, on 11 October, 2021, at about 2245hours.

“A Police inspector was fatally injured and his riffle was carted away. Investigation is ongoing to apprehend the gunmen and recover the stolen riffle.”

Sahara Reporters also gathered that other officers escaped with bullet wounds, as the gunmen ransacked the whole station and made away with some ammunition.

