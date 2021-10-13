Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to social media to allege that lawyers from Jane Mena's team have called to beg

The movie star revealed this in a recent Instagram post in which she challenged them to go ahead and do what they are paid to

This comes after the popular Instagram dancer and influencer filed a lawsuit against Dikeh for defamation of character

It appears Tonto Dikeh has no intentions of backing out after Jane Mena reportedly petitioned the inspector general of police over defamation of her character and cyberstalking allegedly carried out by Tonto.

Well, it appears a lot more is going on behind the scenes - if Tonto's recent post is anything to go by.

The Nollywood star shared a post in which she insinuated that Mena's lawyers had been calling her to beg rather than do what they are paid to do.

The actress' post reads as follows:

"Before you argue with someone, ask yourself 'is this person mentally mature enough to grasp the concept of different perspective?' If not, there is no point to argue."Dear lawyers stop calling me to beg on anyone’s behalf. Do what you are paid to do. They don't call me king in vain."

Jane Mena counter's Tonto's claims

Well, Jane Mena took to her Instagram story to clear the air and to also react to Tonto Dike's claims.

In the lengthy post, the dancer shut down Tonto’s claims that she called her to beg and save her marriage.

According to Jane, she neither has Tonto’s contact nor has she met her in person. Not stopping there, the dancer dared the actress to release the audio recordings of the said call on her social media platforms.

Jane added that the call was made by herself and her brother to Tonto’s friend, one Mrs Doris, who they explained to calmly that they needed an audience with the actress for her to retract the misleading information she made about her online and for her to also apologise.

