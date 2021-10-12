President Buhari has appointed Dr Ezra Yakusak as the ED/CEO of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC)

Yakusak's appointment as the NEPC's boss is with effect from Saturday, November 27, according to the presidency

A statement by presidential spokesman Garba Shehu further indicates that the appointment is for an initial term of four years

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Ezra Yakusak as Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and Publicity made this known in a statement on Tuesday, October 12.

President Buhari has approved the appointment of Ezra Yakusak as Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC). Photo credit: Garba Shehu

Source: Facebook

The statement published on Facebook indicates the appointment is for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 7 (1) of the NEPC (Establishment) Act, 1987.

Legit.ng gathers that the appointment will effect from Saturday, November 27.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Until his appointment, Dr Yakusak, who holds a PhD in commercial law from Ahmadu Bello University was the director of Policy and Strategy at the NEPC.

He has also served as secretary to the Governing Board of the council.

President Buhari issues warning to ministers over performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Buhari on Monday, October 11, read the Riot Act to ministers in his cabinet and permanent secretaries across ministries.

The president urged the officials to take issues of implementation of their mandates and responsibilities seriously. He added that it is important for the officials to know that taking their job responsibilities seriously would help the present administration achieve its vision and promises to Nigerians.

President Buhari said this at the two-day mid-term ministerial performance review organised for the assessment of progress made by the President Buhari-led administration.

Buhari sacks top FG official, announces immediate replacement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari removed Basheer Mohammed as the director-general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The president also swiftly appointed Fatima Waziri-Azi as the new director-general of the agency.

The appointment was sequel to a recommendation of the minister of humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq. The minister explained that the recommendation of Waziri-Azi was based on her vast experience and capability to drive NAPTIP to achieve its key result.

Source: Legit