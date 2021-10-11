Ministers of various ministries have been issued a warning by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, October 11

The ministers were asked to ensure that they take their jobs seriously in order to help the administration achieve its promise to Nigerians

According to the president, he would participate throughout the mid-term ministerial assessment to keep track of all that ministries and agencies have achieved so far

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, October 11, read the Riot Act to ministers in his cabinet and permanent secretaries across ministries.

Punch reports that the president urged the officials to take issues of implementation of their mandates and responsibilities seriously.

The president said it is important for the officials to know that taking their job responsibilities seriously would help the present administration achieve its vision and promises to Nigerians.

The president issued a performance warning to all ministers and permanent secretaries Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Progress Assessment Measurement for Ministries and Agencies

The president said this at the two-day mid-term ministerial performance review organised for the assessment of progress made by the President Buhari-led administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement posted on his Facebook page said Buhari made the address while unveiling the Presidential Priorities Performance Management System.

Tracking Achievements of Ministeries and Officials

He said the system has been in effect since January 2020 and has provided the administration with the opportunity to track projects in real-time with live data.

Adesina said the president has also promised to sit through all the sessions to listen to the cumulative assessment of his cabinet and ministries' performance over the last two years.

Adesina said:

“Equally, the President would join in discussions on the best approach and strategies to implement planned policies, programmes and projects that can significantly diversify the economy away from its dependence on oil revenue, while sustaining the current economic growth trajectory,” Buhari was quoted as saying."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the president has announced that two major projects would be completed by his administration before the end of 2023.

Mentioning the projects, the president said the 11.9km Second Niger Bridge and the 120 km Lagos-Ibadan expressway will be completed before the end of his administration

He also said that his administration has done a lot of work in infrastructural development, transportation, electricity and the petroleum industry since assuming office.

Also, there was an earlier hint at the possibility of a major shakeup among his cabinet members of the President Buhari-led administration.

The head of the civil service of the federation said Folasade Yemi-Esan, announced that the president had already approved the redeployment of five permanent secretaries.

Yemi-Esan said the said redeployment of the permanent secretaries would take place with immediate effect.

Source: Legit