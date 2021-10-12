The administration of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has established a new university in the southeast state

The institution named King David University of Medical Sciences is located at Uburu, Ohaozara local government area

King David University of Medical Sciences has been approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC)

Uburu, Ohaozara LGA - The David Umahi-led government of Ebonyi state has established King David University of Medical Sciences.

The National Universities Commission (NUC)-approved university is the 197th recognised varsity in Nigeria, according to Daily Trust.

King David University of Medical Sciences was established by the David Umahi-led Ebonyi government. Photo credit: Francis Nwaze

Source: Facebook

Taking to Facebook on Monday, October 11, Governor Umahi's special assistant on media and publicity, Francis Nwaze﻿, shared photos of the university's buildings with the caption:

"Here is a brand new University of Medical Sciences in Ebonyi State.

"One of the many legacy projects of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, FNSE, FNATE.

"This project is one of the reasons behind the praise of Governor Umahi in the country and beyond as it is the best of its kind."

In Photos: King David University of Medical Sciences

The King David University of Medical Sciences (KDUMS) is located at Uburu, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state.

According to the state government, the university’s vision is to achieve the highest form of quality manpower development for healthcare and other service delivery for all persons irrespective of gender, race, religion, and socio-economic status.

Its mission is to "serve mankind with the highest form of professionalism, ethics and excellence by training highly qualified health professionals who will work to improve health conditions, alleviate sickness, suffering and pain through the provision of high quality, efficient, cost-effective and integrated healthcare with compassion and treatment.”

List of the courses offered by the university

(1). Medicine & Surgery,

(2). Nursing,

(3). Medical Laboratory Science,

(4). Pharmacy,

(5). Physiotherapy,

(6). Health Policy & Health Systems,

(7). Hospital Administration,

(8). Dentistry,

(9). Optometry,

(10). Human Anatomy,

(11). Physiology,

(12). Biochemistry,

(13). Microbiology/Parasitology,

(14). Biomedical Engineering,

(15). Public Health,

(16). Human Nutrition/Dietetics,

(17). Radiography/Radiation Sciences,

(18). Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine,

(19). Industrial Physics/Astronomy

(20). Industrial Mathematics/Statistics

(21). Industrial Chemistry

(22). Applied Biology/Biotechnology

(23). Computer Science

Source: Legit.ng