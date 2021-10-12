Animal prints are back in full force this year and some of your favourite celebrities have jumped on the trend, and it is impressive to see.

Zebra prints are back in vogue. Photo credit: @theangeljbsmith, @osasighodaro

Source: Instagram

Whether in high fashion, streetwear or casual, the zebra print has proven to be a fashion favourite as style enthusiasts have rocked it in many ways.

As with many fashion items, there are certain dos and don'ts to take into consideration when wearing animal print.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of seven celebrities who have been spotted in zebra print.

Check the mouth below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Linda Ikeji

The media personality stunned in a short-sleeved knee-length dress which she accessorized with a black purse and a pair of black pumps.

2. Mercy Aigbe

The Nollywood actress stunned in what appears to be a jumpsuit with a cape.

3. Angel

For her media rounds, the Big Brother Naija star rocked two-toned zebra prints, putting her flawless legs on display.

4. Tems

Rave of the moment, Tems, shared a video of herself from a photoshoot in which she donned a two-piece pant set.

5. Sharon Ooja

The beautiful actress rocked a silk two-piece zebra set.

6. Osas Ighodaro

The elegant mother of one was a beauty to behold in this orange and black zebra print set which she accessorised with a cream purse.

7. Temi Otedola

The fashionista and billionaire daughter kept this street casual in her two-piece set with a black purse and belt as accessories.

3 celebrities in similar looks

Apparently, even celebrities are not immune to rocking the same outfit as each other, no matter how unique they often try to be with their sense of style.

Not everyone can pull off the animal print look flawlessly as one wrong accessory can have you looking tacky rather than fabulous.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled photos of three celebrities rocking similar leopard print dresses at different moments, all captured on Instagram.

Wizkid in Bottega Veneta

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun who is better known as Wizkid, is one Nigerian artiste who has and continues to make his fans across the world very proud.

As is the case with high-profile celebrities, Wizkid is no stranger to luxury designer brands and he rocks them so effortlessly that it doesn't take much to know that the singer is swimming in wealth.

The Grammy award winner who is currently in the USA has been wowing his audience with amazing performances across the country.

Source: Legit.ng