Orji Kingsley Chibuike and Ohaegbulam Joy Cindy recently went viral after creating awareness on a bad road in Owerri, the Imo state capital

The duo acted as couple honeymooning on the bad road so as to pass their message to the government

According to them, despite the awareness they are creating, the government hasn't reached out to them or done anything about the road

A Nigerian man and a young lady who acted as a couple to send a message to the government on the pitiable condition of a road in Orogwe, Owerri West local government area of Imo state, have been commended on social media.

In an interview with @bbcnewspidgin, Orji Kingsley Chibuike and Ohaegbulam Joy Cindy said they are friends who decided to use marriage strategy to pass a crucial message to the government.

Orji Kingsley Chibuike and Ohaegbulam Joy Cindy have been commended on social media. Photo credit: @bbcnewspidgin

Orji said the road has been bad for a long time, adding that it got worse since the government abandoned the renovation that was started in 2019.

In his words:

"Since we started creating awareness on this road, many people have been calling us to do the same in their states."

Also speaking, Ohaegbulam said when they started creating awareness, people that live in the area were wondering why they were honeymooning on a bad road. She said the people finally got the message and loved the idea.

Government hasn't done anything yet

Orji said since they started, the government hasn't reached out to them or done anything about the road. He said they won't stop creating the awareness until something is done about the bad road.

Social media reacts

Nigerians have shared their reactions on the development. Below are some of the comments:

@ceentia_19 said:

"Govt wen get coconut head, smh."

@ningbe4u commented:

"This is amazing. Grassroots advocacy at its finest!"

@globalkasmat wrote:

"Let continue to show the government all the bad road neglected."

@kingofthelungu said:

"Their aim is never to fix the road for everyone's good, it's to keep using it as a source of allocating funds every budgeting cycle to be embezzled."

@telemoh wrote:

"I am legit tired... who did we offend in this country? Thinking about things just give me depression."

