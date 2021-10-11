This Is My Prayer: Ned Nwoko Replies Woman Who Prayed for Regina Daniels’ Fate to Befall His Female Children
- Businessman Ned Nwoko said he is the one handling his social media pages and not his wife, actress Regina Daniels
- Nwoko also stated that he prays for his beautiful female children to have responsible husbands like him
- The businessman then explained why he is doting on his youngest son and why he posts Regina more than the other wives
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Billionaire Ned Nwoko recently responded to some comments on his Instagram page.
A woman called Williams Janet spoke on how Nwoko married Regina despite knowing she is a baby. She went on to pray that people will do to his kids what Nwoko did to Regina.
Ned Nwoko answers followers' questions
Responding to Janet, Nwoko said he prays for his kids to have the same experience Regina is having in their marriage.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
According to him, he loves and cares for his wives, hence, it is his prayer that his girl children find responsible husbands.
Another curious follower called Jenny wanted to know why he posts only Regina on his page, asking if she is the only one he married.
Nwoko replied to Jenny by saying that it is not every wife that wants to be in the public space. He also noted that the reason he posts Munir often is because the 1-year-old is his youngest for now and needs his attention.
Read his conversation with his follower below. Swipe left to see more:
Nigerians react
iamgold_24k:
"Nigerians should learn to mind their business.. Happiness is free- the girl is happy."
seunmme:
"This man is soft hearted, it's obvious. If na Jim Iyke, den for don hear am."
Hubby be giving me butterflies; Actress Regina Daniels says as she shares lovely chat with billionaire husband
prankhottie:
"This man is such a sweet man Aww I need somebody husband to love me."
temilolasobola:
"Ned get time sha."
baby_zyna:
"I love the response."
kah_ceee:
"Wahala be like Solomon with many wives."
_sylviee_01:
"People should rest in Jesus name. Why are you guys so pained over someone’s life ? It’s uncalled for pls."
porttable_tosh:
"Very politely..."
just_milato:
"Intelligent reply Education is important."
Regina Daniels' husband shares why he has many wives
Ned Nwoko shared some insight on why he has more than one wife and prefers to marry young women.
In an interview with BBC Igbo, the billionaire explained the economical reason behind his choice of polygamy.
According to him, the average northerner has at least two wives and they are helping society by preventing these women from being promiscuous.
Source: Legit.ng News