Businessman Ned Nwoko said he is the one handling his social media pages and not his wife, actress Regina Daniels

Nwoko also stated that he prays for his beautiful female children to have responsible husbands like him

The businessman then explained why he is doting on his youngest son and why he posts Regina more than the other wives

Billionaire Ned Nwoko recently responded to some comments on his Instagram page.

A woman called Williams Janet spoke on how Nwoko married Regina despite knowing she is a baby. She went on to pray that people will do to his kids what Nwoko did to Regina.

Ned Nwoko replies a woman who trolled him over Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko answers followers' questions

Responding to Janet, Nwoko said he prays for his kids to have the same experience Regina is having in their marriage.

According to him, he loves and cares for his wives, hence, it is his prayer that his girl children find responsible husbands.

Another curious follower called Jenny wanted to know why he posts only Regina on his page, asking if she is the only one he married.

Nwoko replied to Jenny by saying that it is not every wife that wants to be in the public space. He also noted that the reason he posts Munir often is because the 1-year-old is his youngest for now and needs his attention.

Read his conversation with his follower below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians react

iamgold_24k:

"Nigerians should learn to mind their business.. Happiness is free- the girl is happy."

seunmme:

"This man is soft hearted, it's obvious. If na Jim Iyke, den for don hear am."

prankhottie:

"This man is such a sweet man Aww I need somebody husband to love me."

temilolasobola:

"Ned get time sha."

baby_zyna:

"I love the response."

kah_ceee:

"Wahala be like Solomon with many wives."

_sylviee_01:

"People should rest in Jesus name. Why are you guys so pained over someone’s life ? It’s uncalled for pls."

porttable_tosh:

"Very politely..."

just_milato:

"Intelligent reply Education is important."

Regina Daniels' husband shares why he has many wives

Ned Nwoko shared some insight on why he has more than one wife and prefers to marry young women.

In an interview with BBC Igbo, the billionaire explained the economical reason behind his choice of polygamy.

According to him, the average northerner has at least two wives and they are helping society by preventing these women from being promiscuous.

