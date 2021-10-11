BBNaija Lockdown star Tolani Baj has earned the accolades of Nigerians after a video of her surfaced online

The BBNaija star was spotted in a swimwear giving out some cash to a small crowd on a beach in Lagos

Both adults and children were seen standing in front of Tolani Baj while some policemen coordinated them

A video showing the moment BBNaija Lockdown star Tolani Baj distributed some naira notes to the residents of a beach has been spotted online.

In the video, the reality star was spotted in a beach wear with some policemen around her. The policemen were coordinating the people who came out to receive what Tolani brought for them.

BBNaija TolaniBaj gives money to the residents on a beach. Photos: @tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

Tolani and the residents of a beach

The Lockdown star stood before the small crowd in front of her. It seemed that the policemen who were there with the reality star had told the crowd to form a straight line.

They were soon seen walking towards Tolani one after the other to receive the mint N500 notes that she handed to them.

Both children and adults got their share Tolani's gifts.

Check out the video below:

Nigerians react

crowntherapy_precious:

"If you like say why she put camera.. if e easy go dey give your own no put camera.. some of you here are super stingy."

ekyreign:

"I don’t want to hear “ She should have done this without camera “ go give yours without camera."

_efelove

"Be commenting rubbish, while she has successfully put a smile on these faces. The country is hard, God bless her for this."

_iamsheila__:

"She went to the beach to have fun and saw kids who need food and she gave what she has to put a smile on their faces and some are here abusing her..Nawa o."

sir_godric1:

"The blessings that comes after giving is super great."

tonia_okonji:

"If she does not video it, how can she encourage others to join her. God bless u Tolani."

l.tobiloba:

"If you like call this eye-service or clout chasing, God will still bless her for putting smiles on those faces. Keep hating with your comments, e no concern her."

foodie_that_cooks:

"She try! E no easy country hard!!"

Tolani Baj talks about relationships

Following the news of broken marriages and relationships amongst celebrities, reality star, Tolani Baj shared her thoughts online.

In a recent Instagram Story, the Big Brother Naija ex-housemate opined that once a relationship is brought to social media, it often leads to the end of it.

The post sparked mixed reactions amongst social media users, some of whom disagreed with the Lockdown star.

