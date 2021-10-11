It is true that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is not one of those who speak often about President Buhari's many achievements

However, Nigeria's number two citizen on Saturday, October 9, opened up on the likeable qualities of the country's leader

Osinbajo noted that for many generations, the country has never had a president as credible and popular as Buhari

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated that Nigerians need a credible leader like President Muhammadu Buhari who can inspire national unity.

Osinbajo made this claim on Saturday, October 9, during an interactive session at the Abuja House residence of the High Commissioner in London when he spoke on the country's bright future, ThisDay reports.

Osinbajo said Buhari is Nigeria's most credible leader

Source: Facebook

The vice president noted that Buhari came as a blessing at such a trying time because he, according to him, happens to be Nigeria's most reliable politician who has demonstrated matchless credibility in his administration, Premium Times added.

He said:

“The president is possibly the most popular Nigerian politician that we ever had in generations. He is possibly the only person, who can go into a place or somewhere without bossing people to gather and they will come and listen to him speak.

“We need that level of credibility to be able to solve problems in our country. And I think because of his level of credibility, despite everything, he is still the only one that can call everyone, and even people, who do not necessarily agree with him know that he is a man of his words.”

Promote the message of one country

Meanwhile, Osinbajo had expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its present challenges.

Osinbajo stated this on Saturday during an interactive session with top officials of Nigeria’s High Commission in the United Kingdom, held at the Abuja House residence of the High Commissioner in London.

Laolu Akande, VP Osinbajo's spokesman quoted his principal as saying: “If you look at all of us sitting here, we represent all the geo-political zones. This is the Nigeria that will succeed, anything else doesn’t make sense.”

He said citizens at home and in the diaspora should promote the message of one country, noting that: “Anybody who looks at how Nigeria operates will recognize that we are better off in this system, and that is the truth.”

Source: Legit Newspaper