A member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) board of trustees has defected to the All Progressive Congress party

Sunday Umeoduagu who joined the ruling APC in Lagos on Sunday, October 10, was received by Andy Uba, the governorship candidate for the party

The new APC member said he joined the party to increase the chances of Uba's winning at the Anambra governorship polls on November 6, 2021

There was confusion among faithful of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as a member of its board of trustees defected to the All Progressives Congress.

In a post made on his Facebook post, Sunday Umeoduagu said he made a public declaration of his move to the APC in Lagos on Sunday, October 10.

Umeoduagu was said to have been received by the governorship candidate for the APC in the forthcoming election, Andy Uba at his residence in Lagos.

Sunday Umeoduagu received Andy Uba in his Lagos residence. Photo: Sunday Umeoduagu

Source: Facebook

He said on his Facebook post that he decided to pitch his tent with the strategic vision of Andy Uba and the APC for Ndi Anambra.

He also called on well-meaning Nigerians to support the Igwebuike Movement for a better Anambra.

Umeoduagu's major reason for joining the All Progressives Congress party

Umeoduagu whose brother is Cater Umeoduagu, a lawmaker representing Aguata 1 constituency in the Anambra state House of Assembly, said he joined the party to improve on Uba's chances at the poll.

He described Uba as a man of the people who hold the key to solving challenges bedevilling Anambra state and its people.

He said:

“Senator Andy Uba’s humility and peaceful disposition are what we need in Anambra at this time to restore peace to the state. We have lost so many lives and property to insecurity. Andy is the man with the key to solving this problem and that’s the reason I support him.”

In his reaction, the APC governorship candidate said restoring the glory of the state can be achieved with the support of people like Umeoduagu.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Uba had earlier called on the state governor to improve the security situation in Anambra state.

Uba said it is important for the governor to get off his high horse and seek help from his colleagues from other states.

He said the threat of a state of emergency in Anambra state should serve as a push to the governor to ensure the lives and property of the people are guaranteed.

Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission said it has over 2.5 million people registered ahead of the Anambra poll.

INEC said it has also the commission has succeeded in cleaning the register of all double and multiple registrations of voters in the state.

