Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels clocked a year older on October 10, 2021, and she marked it in classic celebrity style.

The gorgeous young mother of one is no stranger to the luxurious side of life, having gotten married to one of the richest men in Nigeria, Ned Nwoko, and it shows in the way she dresses.

The movie star rocked a black ensemble for her birthday. Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

And with a new fashion house up and running, Regina made sure to come correct for her birthday shoot.

The Nollywood star on her big day, uploaded photos of herself in an interesting look that once again reminded her fans just how unpredictable she can be.

Rather than the usual ball gowns and structured pieces most celebrities often rock for their birthdays, Regina opted for a black two-piece with a floor-length sheer train that also served as a coverup.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The ivory beauty who held up black balloons finished off her look with a sparkly tiara elegantly placed on her long blond weave.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"The beautiful thing about life, is that we will never reach an age where there is nothing left to Learn, See or Be; it’s magical really. Happy birthday once again dear REGINA (queen)."

See another photo below:

Shaffy Bello's birthday shoot

Talented Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello, clocked a year older on Friday, October 8, 2021, and she has taken to her Instagram page to mark the day in style.

The screen diva whose sense of style has earned her a place on the Nigerian fashion scene did not disappoint her fans and followers as she first released a photo of herself in a now-popular design by Xtrabrides Lagos.

Recall earlier, Legit.ng reported on how Nollywood star, Ini Edo and BBNaija's Tacha rocked the same design.

Well, Bello decided to get a piece of that pie as well, only she got hers in form of what appears to be a jumpsuit.

Jackie B's fashion transformation

Jackie B didn't exactly win a lot of hearts with her sense of style during her stay in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house, but all that has certainly changed since her shot into the limelight.

The curvaceous mother of one has been serving it to her fans 'hot hot' and everybody is here for the heat!

While she appeared a bit more reserved and conscious of herself - as it reflected in her dress sense - Jackie B has proven that she now means business when it comes to rocking impressive ensembles.

Source: Legit.ng