The 2023 presidential election is surely going to be a very tough battle among politicians who will emerge as candidates for their various parties

Pastor Tunde Bakare has given a hint of this by stating that it will be an occasion where Nigerians will fully own their government

Bakare said this during the unveiling of his Nigeria for Nigerians (N4N) Movement on Sunday, October 10

Oregun, Lagos - Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCG) has commenced a serious campaign on behalf of Nigerians.

Announcing the campaign on Sunday, October 10, which he tagged Nigeria for Nigerians (N4N) Movement, the fiery Christian cleric stated that it is time for citizens to take back their country.

The cleric said Nigerians will witness a change in government by 2023 (Photo: Pastor Tunde Bakare)

Bakare also disclosed that his state of the nation address titled The Black Box of Nigeria's Politics might be the last speech on the country he will deliver in the Oregun auditorium.

As reported by Vanguard, the pastor declared prophetically that come 2023, there will be a change in the country's government.

His words:

“This state of the nation broadcast may be the last I will deliver in this auditorium.

"The Nigeria for Nigerians, N4N movement has been launched because it is time for Nigerians to take back their nation.

"There will be a change of government in 2023.”

I supported you to attain your office, I dare you to come after me - Bakare to top FG official

Meanwhile, Bakare had lashed out at an unnamed federal government official who, according to him, is at odds with his recent pronouncements.

Without disclosing the identity of the prominent official, Pastor Bakare noted that what is now in vogue is for persons of similar calibre to use brutality and intimidation on people instead of pursuing justice.

Bakare also dared the prominent Nigerian to come after him and learn a hard lesson for doing so.

In a feat of fearlessness, the fiery cleric called on the official to go ahead and say in public whatever evil he had done in secret if there was any.

The pastor recalled that he was one of those who worked hard to take this appointee to his present office and vowed never to pay him visits anymore.

