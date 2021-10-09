The PDP is claiming that Ben Ayade and Ivara Ejemot Esuas have no right to remain as governor and deputy in Cross River

According to a suit filed by the PDP, the duo's defection to the APC nullifies their claim to the offices

However, the state government has described the position of the party as futile and very laughable

Months after defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, the governor of Cross River, Ben Ayade, alongside his deputy, Ivara Ejemot Esuas, will not have to battle to keep their seats in the state.

This is as the PDP has dragged the duo to court claiming that their defection to the recent ruling party disqualifies them to remain in office since they won the 2019 gubernatorial election on its platform.

Ayade and his deputy have been dragged to the Federal High Court in Abuja (Photo: Cross River State Government)

Source: Facebook

Guardian on Friday, October 8, reported that the suit filed a team of SANs led by Emmanuel C. Ukala, argued before the Federal High Court in Abuja that Governor Ayade cannot transfer the mandate given to him while he was a PDP member to the APC.

The PDP went on to state that as contained in the 1999 Nigerian constitution and the democratic system of governance in the country, elections are won by political parties, not candidates projected by their various political platforms.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It said:

“A declaration that in view of the provisions of section 221 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the democratic system of governance operated in Nigeria, votes at the election and elections are won by political parties and not their candidate or the candidates sponsored at the election by the political parties.”

In the suit, the PDP, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to either replace Ayade and Esuas with its candidates or conduct another governorship election in the state in line with the provision of Section 177 of the constitution.

However, reacting to this, Ayade's special adviser on media and publicity, Christian Ita, said:

“In any case, given the relevant provisions of the constitution, they are just jokers and jesters who are embarking on mere academic exercise for cheap headlines in the media.”

Ben Ayade: At last, Buhari's aide opens up on why governor joined APC

Meanwhile, Femi Adesina, a presidential media aide, on Thursday, June 10, explained that Ayade defected to the APC to assist the Buhari-led government to achieve its Next Level agenda for Nigeria.

According to Adesina, the Cross River governor was drawn to the president's commitment to the country, and his nationalistic disposition.

The president's media aide noted that Ayade, having observed the administration's efforts to bring Nigeria to its present position, felt it was very pertinent to join hands in the promising task of nation-building.

Source: Legit.ng