More students of Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna have been released by bandits who kidnapped them

Released along with them is the the students' matron who had also been in the den of the criminals

Meanwhile, the school administration is still hoping and praying that the criminals will release the remaining students

Five students of Bethel Baptist School and their Matron have been released by bandits, the Nigerian Baptist Convention said on Friday, October 8.

The President of NBC, Dr. Israel Akanji, said this in a short message to journalists on Friday.

Five students of Kaduna Baptist students have regained freedom. Photo: Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

He wrote, “Breaking News: Glory be to God. Five of our Bethel Baptist High School students and the Matron (making six) have just been released to us this evening, October 8.

“We thank God and trust that the remaining four students will also be released. Thank you for your prayers and support.”

On Sunday, September 26, the Christian Association of Nigeria said 10 more students of Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna State were released.

The Vice President of CAN (19 Northern States and Abuja) and its chairman in Kaduna State, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, had said, “Ten more students of Baptist High School were released this afternoon. We have 11 now with bandits.

“We are thanking all Nigerians for their prayers and support.

Source: Legit Nigeria