Ms. Ijeoma Nwogwugwu of Arise TV recently emerged as the most powerful female journalist in Nigeria

Nwogwugwu was named as the number one female journalist in the 2021 list of the Most Powerful Female Journalists in Nigeria

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state says Nwogwugwu's recognition by Women in Journalism Africa is well deserved

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated the Managing Director of Arise Television, Ms. Ijeoma Nwogwugwu, on her emergence as the most powerful female journalist in Nigeria.

Nwogwugwu was named on the apex position among 25 powerful female journalists in Nigeria in the 2021 list of the Most Powerful Female Journalists in Nigeria by Women in Journalism Africa (WiJAfrica), a global gathering of leading women in the media.

Governor Okowa says Nwogwugwu's position is well-deserved. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

She was followed by Stella Jacob of TVC and Kadaria Ahmed was named in the third position.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday, October 5, Okowa said that the rating of Nwogwugwu as the most powerful female journalist in Nigeria for the second year was a reflection of the impact of Arise Television news on national development.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He stated that as the pioneer Managing Director of Arise TV, Nwogwugwu had added much value to the operations of the company to become one of the leading news stations in the country in just two years of its existence.

The governor remarked that her performance was not a surprise as she held the enviable record of editing all three titles on THISDAY stable for 11 unbroken years, the longest ever, and noted that the erudite media amazon had remained the second woman in the history of Nigerian journalism to be appointed Editor of a national newspaper.

According to the governor, in the last two years at the helm of affairs at Arise TV, Nwogwugwu has brought the station to weld a strong impact on national affairs by reawakening and advancing social and political consciousness among Nigerians.

He added:

"I urge you to bring the trappings of the elitist recognition in the media to bear on the sustenance of the positively acknowledged quality of work at Arise TV, mindful of the fact that this feat couldn't have been achieved without the immense support and contributions of her colleagues in Arise TV family.’’

Okowa Felicitates With Asaba Monarch at 97

Governor Okowa recently congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Chike Edozien, on his 97th birth anniversary.

Okowa remarked that the monarch had since ascending the throne, provided purposeful leadership for his people.

He pointed out that it was on record that Asaba witnessed a comprehensive turnaround in infrastructural development, including environmental upgrades during Professor Edozien’s reign.

Source: Legit.ng