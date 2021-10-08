Nigerians, both home and abroad, have been asked to keep the hope of a better country alive in their heart

The call was made by former president Olusegun Obasanjo who asked the people not to despair in the face of the country's challenges

The former president insisted that the country will never be destroyed by its numerous challenges and difficulties

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday asked Nigerians not to despair in the face of myriads of challenges confronting the country.

Obasanjo, who disclosed this during the opening of ‘Abeokuta Window on America’ at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, said his faith in a better Nigeria remains unshakable.

Obasanjo says his faith in Nigeria unshakable. Photo: John Oloyede

Source: Facebook

He insisted that Nigeria will never be destroyed by its numerous challenges, calling on citizens to be hopeful, resilient and demonstrate “the indomitable spirit of Nigerians” towards addressing the difficulties.

Delivery his keynote address at the event, Obasanjo expressed the optimism that no matter what the country is currently going through, “evil will not triumph over the good.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The former President, who was represented by the Deputy Coordinator of OOPL, Ayodele Aderinwale said “I see hope in the determination, resilience and the indomitable spirit of Nigerians. I see hope, in their resistance when they are pushed to the wall.

“I see hope, in the zeal, commitment and courage in the face of adversity. I see hope, in the boundness and incurable optimism of young Nigerians.

“I see hope, in the willingness of Nigerian young and who are resistance with all their might the evil that are been perpetrated.

“I see hope, in the unwavering conduct and uncompromising drive of Nigerians in demanding a democratic process. I see hope, in the ingenuity and infinite creativity of the Nigeria. I see hope, in the youth and young for our tomorrow lies in them.”

Speaking on the importance of the Abeokuta Window on America, the U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Stephen Ibelli, disclosed that, the space would offer a calendar of programmes on topics of interest designed to bring Americans and Nigerians closer together.

He noted that the space would further deepen the US – Nigerian relationship, saying no fewer than 100 youths would be engaged on weekly basis in learning about the culture, history and politics of America through books and over 300 online publications.

Source: Legit