Retail cooking gas prices have dropped nationwide with some outlets selling near the N1,000/kg benchmark

Improved imports and depot supply have helped stabilised the market after last year’s disruption

The NMPDRA says Nigeria now has 18 days of cooking gas sufficiency to meet households demand

Boosts in supply has helped pushed retail prices closer to the N1,000 per kilogram mark, offering relief to households still grappling with high living costs.

New data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) indicate that increased product inflows into local depots have stabilised availability across key markets, reversing the severe shortages that drove prices as high as N1,800 per kg in September 2025.

18 days of National LPG Sufficiency

In its January report, the NMDPRA disclosed that Nigeria currently has about 18 days of national LPG sufficiency, reflecting improved stock levels nationwide.

According to the regulator, the average daily supply of LPG stands at 5,110 metric tonnes (mt/day), while average daily consumption is estimated at 5,050 mt/day in January 2026, suggesting a near balance between supply and demand.

Also it noted that retail prices in January 2026 ranged between N950 and N1,550 per kg, depending on location.

New cooking gas prices

Across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), cooking gas, also known as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), now sells between N1,050 and N1,400 per kg, according to a survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Some major marketers are reportedly selling as low as N900 per kg directly to end users, while NIPCO outlets in Abuja offer one of the lowest visible prices at N1,080 per kg.

If prices sustainably fall to N1,000 per kg, a standard 12.5kg cylinder refill would cost about N12,500 a level not seen since early 2024.

Residents have welcomed the easing trend but urged the government to ensure price stability.

Victoria Ahaneku, a civil servant in Abuja, described the drop as positive, noting that lower gas prices would improve consumer spending power.

“The reduction means households will have more disposable income for other needs,” she said, while calling for further cuts to discourage a return to charcoal and firewood."

Retailers say the market is gradually stabilising.

Ayobami Olarinoye, National Chairman of the LPG Retailers branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, said some off-takers have resumed receiving supply in Apapa, Lagos. According to him, retailers currently buy LPG from major marketers at between N960 and N1,050 per kg, with street prices ranging from N1,300 to N1,400 depending on location and logistics.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Etulan Ikpoki, Country Manager, BURN Nigeria stressed on the need for Nigerian government to provide subsidy for climiate goal actualisation.

She said:

"Clean cooking is a practical transition Nigeria can scale quickly, with immediate benefits for families. We welcome the government’s leadership in putting policy frameworks in place that support credible carbon markets and clean energy investment.”

Techno oil launches LPG cylinder manufacturing in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Techno Oil has announced it has began LPG cylinder manufacturing.

Techno Oil says it is positioning itself at the heart of this transition with what it describes as one of the most advanced LPG cylinder manufacturing operations in West Africa.

The company says its mission is clear from the outset to produce the strongest and safest cooking gas cylinders in Nigeria.

