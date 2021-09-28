An old public library named after Late Senator Olusola Saraki (Oloye) has been demolished in Kwara state

Former Kwara state governor and first son of Late Saraki, Bukola, shared the photos of the building on his Facebook page

The action of the state government elicited reactions from some Nigerians on the social media platform

Ilorin - The Kwara government has demolished an old public library named after Late Senator Olusola Saraki in the state.

The action of the government was made public, with photo evidence, by Late Saraki's first son and former Senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Senator Saraki shared photos of the demolished building on his Facebook page. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

“Wow! I just got the news that the major official assignment carried out by the governor of my state, Kwara, today, is the demolition of an old public library named after my late dad, Dr. Olusola Saraki.

“May Almighty Allah continue to retain a place for Oloye in Aljannah Firdaus.”

The Kwara state government led by AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been at loggerheads with the Saraki family since it came into office in 2019.

Interestingly, Gbemi, the first daughter of the Late Saraki is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) like the state governor.

Some followers of Senator Saraki on Facebook also commented on the information.

Muhammad Magaji Wakili wrote:

“Very sad. He demolished what he didn't establish. Don't mind Sir, History will never forget your father Olusola Saraki of Kwara state.”

Ali Nallah

“But why now? What offence has the deceased committed? I am not a politician and don't have sympathy for any political party, but the callous action of the governor should be condemned by peace-loving people of Kwara state. Enough of this campaign of calumny and reprisal attack! Rest in peace Baba Saraki.”

Muhammad Baba

“This is pettiness gone too far! Whoever did this can never be as worthy as Olusola Saraki! May his soul rest in aljanna firdaus, amiiiiiiin.”

Musa Muhammad

“Don't be shocked, sir. Pretend nothing has happened. It's one of such acts of a frustrated administration.”

Awe Olugbenga Odunayo

“Kwara people have carried water and palm oil and they can see the difference, 2023 is loading and Kwara people will do the needful.”

Abdurazaq and Saraki's rivalry

On Tuesday, July 20, things almost went haywire at the Eid praying ground in Ilorin, as supporters of Governor Abdulrazaq and Saraki engaged in a shouting match.

It was a hectic task for security operatives who tried to restore normalcy.

It was learnt that the Kwara governor had to exit the venue along with some of his supporters as things were beginning to get out of control.

