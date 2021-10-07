Aides of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state have taken a strong step to ensure their principal seek a second term in office

The aides were said to have expressed fear that the governor may not seek re-election after completing his first term in 2023

To ensure their principal seek re-election, the aides have reportedly sought the help of clerics for prayers

Ilorin, Kwara state - Some aides of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state are reportedly consulting clerics to help them hold special prayers that will compel their principal to seek reelection in 2023.

According to Leadership, the governor’s aides are afraid their he may decide not to seek a second term in office.

The aides of Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Kwara governor, want him to seek re-election in 2023. Photo credit: Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

One of the aides whose name was not mentioned was quoted to have said:

“Going by his antecedents, Governor AbdulRazaq is a very simple person who takes things very easy. We are afraid he may not want to seek a second term of office.

“But, we, his aides want him to run a second term of office so that he can fully restore the lost glory of Kwara state. We can all see how he has turned around the fortunes of the state in just two years."

Second term: APC stakeholders reportedly endorse AbdulRazaq

Leadership reported that major stakeholders of the Kwara state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had since May 2020 endorsed Governor AbdulRazaq for a second term in office.

The newspaper that similar endorsements were handed to the governor by women groups and other stakeholders in the North-central state.

It was, however, gathered that the governor is yet to make his position known on the issue of the second term despite the persistent requests by his aides and APC stakeholders.

Cleric speaks

A renowned Islamic preacher, Sheikh Umar Babatunde (Shoibul Bayan), was said to have told a political gathering in Ilorin the some of the governor’s aides "have approached us to offer special prayers that will make the governor see the need for him to run for a second term in office".

He said the special prayers have commenced.

Leadership added that an aide to the governor, Alhaji Isiaka Danmaigoro (special assistant on religious matters), confirmed the development.

