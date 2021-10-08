Since assumption to office, President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on several trips which include official meetings and medical check-ups

While official trips are compulsory, many Nigerians have questioned trips embarked on for medical check-ups or treatment

According to media reports, President Muhammadu Buhari has travelled out of Nigeria over 51 times since assuming office in 2015.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will spend N3.2 billion on travel and transport expenses.

The plan is contained in the 2022 budget proposal submitted by Buhari on Thursday, 8 October 2021 to the National assembly for approval.

According to the document, the president approved about N2.3 billion of the amount for traveling and transport costs for his office while about N778.2 million was earmarked for Osinbajo’s office while state headquarters look to spend N162.25 million for the same item.

As in the last five years, international travel expenses will take the largest chunk of these expenses, legit.ng analysis show.

Breakdown

For Presidential travels, N775.6 million will be spent on local trips while N1.53 billion will go on international journeys.

On the other hand, Vice president Osinbajo will spend next year N301.9 million locally and N476.2 million outside the shores of the country.

In previous years, reports have it that the president and vice president spent N1.5 billion in 2019 on travels and feeding; N1.52 billion in 2018; in 2017, N1.45 billion; and N1.43 billion in 2016.

