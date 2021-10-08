Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina has knocked Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for using foul language against those in leadership

The aide said the Senate minority leader should be in prison for supporting Nnamdi Kanu who is bent on the dismemberment of Nigeria

Recall that the Abia South lawmaker stood as surety for the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, on Thursday, October 7, suggested that Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe should be in prison.

Adesina made the claim in an article titled ‘weighty matters about our country‘ which he shared on his official Facebook page.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina has suggested that Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe should be in prison. Photo credit: Senator Enyi Abaribe.

Though the presidential aide failed to specifically mention Abaribe’s name, he made references in his article pointing to the Senate minority leader.

According to Adesina, Abaribe should have been cooling his feet in prison after the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) jumped bail and fled the country.

Recall that the lawmaker stood as surety for Kanu, someone who Adesina said is bent on the dismemberment of the country.

The presidential aide also accused the Abia state lawmaker of inciting violence through his words and action, thereby further fanning the flame of insecurity.

He went on to note that the government is ready to arrest and prosecute people inciting violence through words or action.

Insecurity: Senator Abaribe raises alarm

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate minority leader raised alarm over an attempt to introduce incessant killings and assassinations into the southeast region.

Abaribe in an interview on ARISE News programme, The Morning Show on Friday, September 17, said the sooner those behind the continuous killings are fished out, the better.

The lawmaker representing Abia South senatorial district noted that incessant killings and assassinations are alien to the region.

US government under pressure to designate IPOB as terrorist group

Meanwhile, there is mounting pressure on the United States government to designate IPOB as a terrorist group.

According to the report, an article in the Washington Times called on US authorities to designate IPOB a terror organisation following acts of violence and mindless killings linked to the secessionist group.

The article noted that IPOB had curiously sued the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin in a U.S. federal court.

