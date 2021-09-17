Senator Enyinaya Abaribe has expressed concerns over the insecurity challenges in Nigeria, especially in the southeast

The prominent southeast PDP chieftain on Friday, September 17, decried an attempt to introduce assassinations into the region

According to Abaribe, issues of incessant killings are foreign to the zone, adding that those behind the attacks are fished out

Senate minority leader, Enyinaya Abaribe has raised alarm over an attempt to introduce incessant killings and assassinations into the southeast region.

Abaribe in an interview on ARISE News programme, The Morning Show on Friday, September 17, said the sooner those behind the continuous killings are fished out, the better.

The Abia state lawmaker noted that incessant killings and assassinations are alien to the region.

Senator Abaribe says negotiations with federal authorities for the release of the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu is not going to be easy.

The minority leader of the Senate was recently part of a meeting of lawmakers seeking a political solution to the sit-at-home order in the region.

Southern governors in crucial meeting in Enugu

Recall that members of the Southern Governors’ Forum met in Enugu, just about two months after they converged in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, Lagos state.

They were received at the Government House, Enugu, by the host, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Thursday, September 16.

The 17 southern governors are currently meeting in Enugu state to discuss pressing national issues, the release of Nnamdi Kanu, and ban on open grazing.

Suspected IPOB/ESN commander names top sponsor of proscribed groups

Earlier, presidential media aide, Lauretta Onochie, on Thursday, September 16, announced that operatives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have arrested a suspected commander of IPOB/ESN.

On her Facebook page, Onochie revealed that the arrested suspect goes by the nickname Shakiti Bobo.

In the video, the suspect whose real name was not given said that the group is sponsored by a local government chairman in a southeast state.

Nigerian Police name suspected top financier of IPOB/ESN

Meanwhile, a man suspected to be a financier of IPOB and ESN had been arrested by the police in Imo state.

The Imo state police command disclosed that the suspect, Boniface Okeke, and 25 members of the group were arrested Sunday, August 1, at a hotel in the Orlu area of Imo state.

According to the commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, the suspects were held in connection with terrorism and attacks on security agencies and individuals.

Source: Legit.ng