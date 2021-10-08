Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has finally been released from army custody hours after his arrest in Onitsha

The actor whose arrest caused a lot of reactions was detained for wearing an outfit that had the Biafra flag on it

His younger colleague, Emeka Ike, also shared a video of the free actor and thanked the Actors Guild of Nigeria

Fans of Nollywood veteran, Chiwetalu Agu, as well as other Nigerians can now heave a sigh of relief now that he has been released.

The filmmaker was arrested on October 7 by soldiers in Onitsha for wearing an outfit that carried the Biafran flag.

Chiwetalu Agu has been released Photo credit: @chiwetaluagu/@destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian army accused the actor of breaching the peace in the commercial city of Onitsha with his conduct.

Chiwetalu Agu released

The actor has finally been released and this was made known by his colleague, Emeka Ike, on Friday, October 8.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The 65-year-old veteran was filmed with two representatives from the Actors Guild of Nigeria, whose intervention made his release possible.

One of the representatives assured everyone that Agu is safe and sound and he is a happy man since his issue has been settled.

Agu also urged people to keep supporting their craft.

Watch the video below:

Actor's Guild of Nigeria drops statement

The Actor's Guild of Nigeria which securedthe release of the actor also dropped a statement addressing the issue.

See post below:

Agu is safe and sound

Another colleague, Chizzy Alichi also shared the good news on her Instagram page.

"Uncle Chinwetaluagu has been released. He is safe and sound. All thanks to God and everyone that contributed one way or the other."

Nigerians react

oy_de_boss:

"Get him a good lawyer and sue the Nigeria army."

jennifereleta:

"Good news."

y.m_euro:

"I love this man more. The Hero’s will never forget."

okonkwo_onyinyechukwu:

"Our hero is back."

angelj4389:

"Thank God he is fine and safe, welcome back sir."

Chiwetalu Agu argues his case with the Army

A video clip shared by an actress, Destiny Etiko, showed arrested movie star, Chiwetalu Agu, explaining himself to the soldiers who arrested him.

The 65-year-old man who sat on the floor argued that he is allowed to wear the outfit on him because the design on it is simply a rising sun and not a Biafran flag or the emblem of a security network.

As he rose to follow one of the officers, Agu added that with his level of education, he knows areas to go to and where to stay away from.

Source: Legit.ng