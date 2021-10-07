The Nigerian Army has accused Chiwetalu Agu of soliciting support for the Indigenous People of Biafra

The veteran actor was man-handled and subsequently arrested by some soldiers in Ontisha for wearing the Biafra flag colours

A statement from the Army headquarters accused the actor of breaching the peace in the commercial city of Onitsha with his conduct

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has revealed why its troops arrested veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu on Thursday, October 7 in Onitsha, Anambra state.

A statement from the Nigerian Army spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu, noted that the actor was soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the commercial city, while dressed in their colours.

Chiwetalu Agu was arrested by soldiers in the commercial city of Onitsha. Photo credit: Chiwetalu Agu

The statement read:

“Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested one Chiwetalu Agu while inciting members of the public and soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“Dressed in a very well-known attire of the proscribed group, Chiwetalu Agu was picked up for questioning while inciting members of the public to join the proscribed group.

“Though he attempted putting up some resistance when troops made effort to take him into custody, he was not assaulted or subjected to brutalization.

“While the Nigerian Army recognizes the inalienable rights of the citizenry to freedom of movement and expression as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is apparently a violation for any individual or group to incite the public to cause mayhem or break down of law and order.

“Chinwetalu Agu has clearly demonstrated uncharitable disposition to negate peace and security in the region, hence, he is taken into custody for preliminary investigation. It is important to once again place on record that the allegation that he was brutalized is false and should be disregarded accordingly.”

How Actor's arrest video went viral

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a video of the 65-year old actor being harassed by soldiers caused quite a stir on social media.

The actor was beaten and arrested in Onitsha by soldiers for wearing an outfit which had the Biafra flag on it.

Agu was spotted in his car which was searched before he was manhandled by the army personnel.

