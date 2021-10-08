A suspected member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) has been neutralised in Ehime Mbano LGA, Imo state

The police also arrested one of the suspected gang members who had reportedly revealed the hideout of his colleagues

One locally made double barrel pistol and other dangerous weapons were also recovered from the suspect

Ehime Mbano LGA, Imo state - Operatives of the Nigerian police have reportedly killed a suspected member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant wing of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, in Imo state.

Daily Trust reported that the spokesperson of Imo state police command, CSP Mike Abattam, said the incident happened on Wednesday, October 6.

According to the police spokesman, the ESN member was killed at Umuchoke in Ehime Mbano local government area of Imo where he was sighted after credible intelligence.

The suspect was said to have been on the command’s wanted list, but on the run after allegedly participating in several killings of officers and burning of police stations.

CSP Abattam said the command’s tactical team mobilised and stormed the shop of the suspect later identified as Uchenna Chukwu.

He said Chukwu alerted his colleagues on sighting the police operatives and engaged them in a gun duel. They, the suspected ESN members, were, however, overpowered by the superior force of the policemen.

One of the gang members was reportedly neutralised during the gun duel while others escaped with bullet wounds into hiding.

The police said it captured Chukwu and recovered one locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges, two live cartridges and the charms he tied around his waist.

The suspect was said to be presently undergoing interrogation and had made a useful statement to the investigating team revealing their hideout and the abode of other members of his gang on the run.

Politicians sponsoring hoodlums to destabilize Imo, says GACIY

Meanwhile, a group, the Global Association of Concerned Imo Youths (GACIY) has alleged that politicians in Imo were behind recent attacks in the state, especially during Monday's cancelled sit-at-home order by IPOB.

The group said the aim was to frustrate the Hope Uzodimma-led administration and sell the notion that Imo people have rejected the state government.

The group, in a statement signed by its convener, Collins Uwala and sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, September 16 cited a police report following a recent raid on a hoodlums hideout in Mgbuka Orlu, in Orlu local government area of the state.

