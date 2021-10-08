Drama evangelist Mike Bamiloye said his wife Gloria is the reason he achieved a lot in his life and ministry

The drama minister appreciated God for guiding his feet to his actual bone of his bone and flesh of his flesh

Bamiloye declared Gloria his most precious gift, adding that she did not overuse him in marriage

As usual, drama evangelist Mike Bamiloye is full of praises for his wife Gloria as they recently clocked 33 years in marriage.

According to him, if he had not married the mother of his children, he would not have achieved all he has today.

The drama evangelist went on to appreciate God for making the other sisters that he proposed to turn him down.

Mike Bamiloye celebrates his wife on their 33rd wedding anniversary. Photos: @mikebamiloye

Source: Instagram

Mike Bamiloye marks 33rd wedding anniversary

Bamiloye recalled a moment on his wedding day when a member of his drama group approached him and told him something profound.

The drama minister noted that the member told him that their ministry had just begun. According to him, the ministry had started three years before so he did not understand what he meant by his statement.

"Today, on the thirtieth year of the marriage that began 32 years ago, I can confidently say with proper understanding, that I would never have gotten any successful ministry without You GLORIA OLUSOLA ALABA."

Read his full statement below:

Fans congratulate the Bamiloyes

christineivoice:

"This is just too sweet."

officialbusolamijohnson:

"Congratulations dad and mum."

oluadelaja6:

"Happy Wedding anniversary."

adeomoade_ayaade_01:

"Happy wedding anniversary sir."

oluchi_azuh:

"Happy wedding anniversary Sir and Ma."

hadeydun57:

"Happy anniversary Daddy/Mummy"

danielgpraise:

"Happy wedding anniversary dad and mom❤️"

fiyinfolu_okedare:

"Happy wedding anniversary sir and ma."

Mike Bamiloye celebrates Gloria's 57th birthday

In his usual fashion, Mike Bamiloye gushed over his wife with beautiful words, detailing her character and her impact on his life and ministry.

According to Bamiloye, if he had not found Jesus, he would have missed his lovely wife.

He said:

"WHEN I knew I had a Call of God on My Life, I knew I would never succeed in life unless I got it Right in the Place of Marriage."

Source: Legit.ng