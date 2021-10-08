Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele is unarguably one of the best-dressed stars in Nigerian and this probably explains one of the reasons people love her.

When it comes to modest dressing, the Jenifa star wins effortlessly in that department and a brief trip to her Instagram page will more than convince you.

The actress' looks got recreated recently. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: UGC

Just recently, a beautiful fashionista hopped on the style recreation trend and this time she replicated a white two-piece ensemble rocked by the screen goddess.

Just like Akindele, the lady sported a bob wig and accessorised the look with a pair of yellow pupms instead of earth tone like Funke's.

See photos below:

Interestingly, another lady also rocked a replica of Funke's red pant set ensemble.

For her version, the pretty lady stunned in a cobalt blue ensemble and accessorised with a pair of black pumps.

See photos below:

Recreations of Ebuka's looks

It is a known fact that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is a fashion icon when it comes to Nigerian celebrities, and not everyone gets it as good as he does.

More often than not, social media witnesses several failed recreations of looks rocked by the Big Brother Naija host.

Well, this is certainly not the case with fashion designer, Olubunmi Ojo-Adenugba.

Like the popular saying goes, what a man can do, a woman can do better. And this is certainly reflected in how impressive Adenugba replications of Ebuka's looks have been.

Fan recreates Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke, remains a top fashionista for many of her fans as some even go as far as recreating some of her popular looks.

Just recently, a talented fashion designer, Lizzy Fashion, created a replica of one of Mercy's looks: a white and gold two-piece outfit.

While Mercy's outfit which was designed by Somo by Somo, was hemmed with applique, the lady used sequins for hers, thereby achieving a sparkly gold look.

Shaffy Bello's birthday photos

Talented Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello, clocked a year older on Friday, October 8, 2021, and she has taken to her Instagram page to mark the day in style.

The screen diva whose sense of style has earned her a place on the Nigerian fashion scene did not disappoint her fans and followers as she first released a photo of herself in a now-popular design by Xtrabrides Lagos.

Recall earlier, Legit.ng reported on how Nollywood star, Ini Edo and BBNaija's Tacha rocked the same design.

Well, Bello decided to get a piece of that pie as well, only she got hers in form of what appears to be a jumpsuit.

Source: Legit