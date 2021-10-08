The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo state have suspended some members of the party

The members suspended in the state held some key positions across zones and local government areas in Edo

Details of the suspension are contained in a communique released by the party after a leadership meeting in Auchi

Key leaders of the Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been suspended.

ThisDay reports that the Edo state's zonal vice-chairman, Dan Orbih, was suspended alongside the state's secretary, Hilary Otsu, and five other local government chairmen of the party

The suspension was spiralled by the leadership of Edo north senatorial district.

This was contained in a communique released by the party at the end of the PDP leadership meeting in Auchi, Etsako West, local government area of the state.

Dan Orbih was said to have been suspended for anti-party activities. Photo: Chief Dan Orbih

Photo: Chief Dan Orbih

Party chairmen of five different local government areas in Edo affected

The communique signed by Charles Erikhumhi noted that the vice-chairman and state secretary alongside chairmen of Owan West, Owan East, Akoko-Edo, Etsako Central and Etsako East were suspended.

Erikhumhi also said that the senatorial leader of Edo north, Samuel Saiki was affected by the strong decision of the party.

According to Erikhumhi, Saiki was allegedly involved in anti-party activities.

Sins of the suspended party leaders

In the case of Orbih, he was accused of sponsoring some individuals to court against the leaders of the party.

Orbih was also said to have worked against the harmonisation of the party structure across various zones and local government areas of the state.

According to Erikhumhi, the suspension of the party key leaders would help the PDP instil some expected level of discipline among members.

But speaking on the development, the Edo state PDP publicity secretary, Chris Nehikhare, said the suspensions should be disregarded.

Nehikhare said the suspension as announced by the party in the communique is of no consequence.

Vanguard reports that the party was at moment constrained to respond to the ongoing crisis in the Edo PDP and regrets the activities of some of its members.

He, however, said that the members of authored the controversial communique are only aimed at stirring trouble within the party

