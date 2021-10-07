Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party have converged for the 94th National Executive Committee meeting

The meeting is currently taking place at the party's headquarters in Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja

Members of the party have been enjoined to be part of the meeting to reach a decision on PDP's chairmanship position

Nigeria's opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, October 7, commenced its 94th emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The meeting which is ongoing in Abuja is holding at the NEC hall, PDP national headquarters, Wadata Plaza in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the party's national secretary, Umaru Tsauri, and seen by Legit.ng, the PDP enjoined all members to join the meeting.

Tsauri in the statement also said that issues of great importance to the party would be discussed at the NEC meeting.

Also, Punch reports that the PDP NEC is the second-highest decision-making body of the opposition party.

At the meeting, the party and members of the NEC are expected to take a final decision on the recommendations of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led zoning committee.

The committee had earlier recommended that the next national chairman of the PDP should come from the northern region.

However, on the adoption of the committee's recommendation, members of the party had warned that such if implemented could have severe implications on the presidential ambition of northern candidates in the PDP.

Also addressing journalists in Abuja, the chairman of the PDPtroard of Trustees, Walid Jibrin, appealed to leaders of the party to always put the nation's interest ahead of theirs.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the opposition party has warned the Nigerian government against imposing a state of emergency in Anambra state.

The party said the move by the federal government to declare a state of emergency in Anambra is aimed at rigging the governorship election in the state.

According to the PDP, it is important for the Nigerian government to come clean on its involvement in the ongoing crisis in the state.

In other news, an All Progressive Congress chieftain, Salihu Moh Lukman, the failure of the PDP to recognise and appreciate former President Goodluck Jonathan has prompted his plan to defect to the ruling party.

Lukman said the former president can be a well-serving and respected member of the board of trustees of the party.

