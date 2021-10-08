There has been outrage on social media over reports of the re-establishment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)

The inspector general of police, however, described the reports as falsehood aimed at disinforming Nigerians

According to the IGP, the SARS team which was disbanded for the third time, last year is gone and gone for good

Abuja, FCT - The inspector general of police, Usman Baba, has denied claims that the Nigeria Police Force has reinstated the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad known as the SARS team.

The force public relations officer, Frank Mba, in a statement on Thursday, October 7, said reports of the re-establishment of the SARS team is false.

The IGP said SARS is gone and gone for good. Photo: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

In the statement seen by Legit.ng, Mba said the force clearly states that there is no plan whatsoever to bring back the team which led to the worldwide #ENDSARS movement.

The #ENDSARS movement saw protests in Nigerian and all over the world with many condemning the extrajudicial activities of officers of the SARS team against Nigerians especially the young people.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Most of these Nigerians were reportedly harassed and profiled by the SARS officials for their dressings, affluence, owning a laptop or expensive phones among others.

Also, the checkmate the activities of the SARS officials and bring justice to victims of their inhumane activities, the president inaugurated a panel of inquiry.

The panel which is open to Nigerians especially victims, their families and relations created a platform for justice and possibly compensations where necessary.

SARS Gone For Good

According to Mba, SARS is gone and gone for good and the Nigeria Police and the IGP would not bring it back under any fo

He said:

"The IGP notes that the force has since reorganized its operational structure to fill the vacuum created by the disbandment of SARS."

IGP Plans For More Efficient, Technology-Driven Nigeria Police Force

Mba also said that the IGP is focused on initiatives that would deepen the reforms of the police and hand to Nigerians bequeathing police that would be more effective, efficient, technology-driven, humane and Rule of Law-compliant.

He further urged the general public to disregard the reports deliberately intended to disinform and misinform Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Police Force had arrested a bandit commander in charge of four different forests in Zamfara state.

The bandit identified as Bello Ruga was apprehended by the Zamfara state police command on October 1, 2021.

According to Ayuba Elkanah, the police commissioner in the state, Ruga was arrested alongside 21 other suspected bandits and their accomplices in Gusau, Zamfara state's capital city.

About five other bandits were killed in a raid in Gummi local government area of Zamfara state.

In other news, police officers formerly guarding politicians and high ranking individuals in Nigeria have been asked to return to their guarding their 'bosses'.

The order was given by the IGP months after his predecessor recalled the officers due to the shortage of police manpower across the country.

No explanation has been given by the police on the matter since the report of the return of police personnel to guard private citizens broke.

Source: Legit