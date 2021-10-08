Fans of Big Brother Naija star, Tega, who were concerned about her well being can relax as she has finally made an appearance

The Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate who noted that she was mentally exhausted confessed that she was tired of being judged

Tega deactivated her Instagram account, but she was spotted with her colleagues at a party thrown for them

Since Tega's exit from the Big Brother Naija house, she has been constantly trolled for misbehaving on national TV despite the fact that she is a married woman.

Few weeks after she left the Shine Ya Eye house, she took to social media to lament over how she has been judged by people and the effect it has had on her mental health.

The mum of one deactivated her Instagram account which raised suspicions amongst fans that all might not be well with her.

Tega finally shows up

In a video that has made the rounds on social media, Tega was spotted in the company of other housemates at a gathering/small party thrown for them by one of the sponsors of the show.

She sat on her own as other housemates talked and finally had a smile on her face when Cross moved over to give her a hug and engaged her in a conversation.

The mum of one did not go extra with her appearance as she simply rocked a casual outfit without any makeup on.

In another clip, she was seen having a conversation with some of her colleagues, Boma was also spotted.

However, the moment the camera moved closer to the group, Boma quietly moved away.

Nigerians react

pweety_barbie11:

"See ehh cross is the best thing this year. I don’t stan nonsense."

geminylpearl:

"Tega looks like she's been crying. Baby girl cheer up."

just___treasure:

"Tega looks like she needed that hug cheer up baby girl, and she’s so beautiful."

zahya_official:

"Please how can we get a brand to sign Tega. She needs to get out of this exhausting low moment."

daisy_luxury_shoppers:

"Tega don cry tire, so sorry."

tubsbypee:

"She over expected and over exaggerated her fame and importance. I wish her all the happiness she deserves!"

Tega reacts to claims of sleeping with Boma

Big Brother Naija season six ex-housemate, Tega Dominic, obviously had a hard time getting people to be on her side after her run on the show.

In an Instagram live interview, Tega reacted to claims of having slept with Boma on the reality show.

The mother of one, who seemed to be in disbelief that people still felt that way, noted that the show is rated 18.

