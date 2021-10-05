BBNaija star Tega Dominic said she has made up her mind to move on from the constant online bullying

The mother of one revealed that she is not perfect, hence, she would not cower under the negativity people bring her way

Tega noted that she is mentally exhausted and cannot take the constant judgement from people anymore

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star Tega Dominic has boldly come out to state that she would not allow the perception of people to affect her anymore.

According to her, she is done with the negativity that comes from people to her.

BBNaija Tega says she's done with negativity. Photos: @tega_dominic

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Tega Dominic speaks out against bullying

Since she was evicted from the BBNaija show, the mother of one is constantly trolled for misbehaving on national TV as a married woman.

A few weeks after her eviction, Tega seems to be tired of how people see her and what they say about her.

Noting that she isn't perfect, Tega says she's done with the online bullying. Accordng to her, she is also done with being constantly judged as she is mentally exhausted.

Read her statement below:

Nigerians unfazed by Tega's post

jevesfabrics:

"You no need fame again, aunty?"

prisca_potterz:

"You’ve not even started."

_lily_among_thorns_:

"Aunty relax. You are not done o. Cruise wey just start?"

kadi_vest.clothing:

"Chai if only we could edit those memories thou."

emma.nuel2257:

"Nigerians remain undefeated."

_adorable_bee_:

"Aunty Nigerians no de forget go and ask Desmond Elliot."

dimple_dorrent:

"Finally, I thought she never care so it was all a pretence."

mista_nath:

"Bbn wen de promote people...Ur own na curse...Crazee."

kingsleee.y:

"Rest.…. Na top 6 get this week. We go discuss that matter later."

opearlzbusinessempire:

"Pele my dear....we must always weigh our decisions before taking them to avoid being burnt."

BBNaija Tega talks about her relationship with Boma in the house

Big Brother Naija season 6 ex-housemate, Tega Dominic, is still having a hard time getting people to be on her side after her run on the show.

Reacting to claims that she slept with Boma on the reality show, the mother of one expressed disbelief that people still felt that way, noted that the show is rated 18.

Not stopping there, she suggested that perhaps the show organisers increase the show’s age rating to over 40 because people appeared to reason with their eyes and not their brains.

Source: Legit.ng