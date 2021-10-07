A number of lawmakers were caught on camera dozing off as President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2022 appropriation bill

Abuja - Some Nigerian lawmakers were caught on camera yawning and sleeping during President Muhammadu Buhari's 2022 budget presentation to the National Assembly on Thursday, October 7.

A live video aired on Channels Television captured moments when the lawmakers were seen dozing off at the National Assembly joint session.

Multiple lawmakers caught dozing off during President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation. Photo credit: FIJ Nigeria (YouTube)

Recall that the Nigerian leader presented the 2022 budget to a joint session of the Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives.

The identities of the lawmakers could not to be ascertained due to the mandatory mask worn by the attendees.

While Buhari spoke, some of the lawmakers were captured dozing off, in a manner which suggested that they were not bothered with the rhetoric of the Buhari regime.

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their thougts:

Folajimi James

"90% of them are in the Legislative Houses because of salaries /allowances and contracts."

Kunle Julius Ogunlola

"Those lawmakers are too comfortable why them konw go they sleep Nigeria issues didn't concern them na."

Adeniyi Gbenga Ade

"Na their hobby. By the time one of them wake na to suggest we should rename the country to UAR."

Collins Okechukwu Nwankwegu

"It can happen to anyone no be story be that."

Clement Obebi

"Nigeria I hail the."

Senate President assures passage of 2022 budget before end of 2021

Meanwhile, the president of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has assured Buhari and Nigerians at large that the 2022 budget will be passed by the National Assembly before the end of 2021.

Speaking during the presentation of the budget by President Buhari, the Senate president said the National Assembly is totally committed to ensuring that the 2022 Appropriation Bill is passed to law by the end of the year.

Lawan during his speech recalled that the present National Assembly had promised to work to ensuring Nigeria returns to a January to December budget cycle.

