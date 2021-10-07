BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Queen Mercy Atang, has spoken in a recent interview about her time on the show and more

While speaking with Legit TV, the young lady noted that she felt Maria was trying to look down on her when they had their fight

Queen also spoke on her plans after the show and how she hopes to become the president of Nigeria someday

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Queen, was one housemate who got fans buzzing even after entering the house as a new housemate.

In an exclusive interview with Legit TV’s Abisola Alawode, Queen has shed more light on her time on the show as well as her plans now that she is out.

Queen quickly gained the attention of fans after she had a big fight with her co-star, Maria, barely just two days on the show.

Their fighting match made series of headlines and also gained mixed reactions from BBNaija lovers.

While speaking on the issue with Legit TV, Queen noted that she doesn’t have an issue with Maria but she felt like her co-star was trying to oppress her at the time.

According to Queen, she is someone who likes to protect herself and mark her territory especially when she feels a person is trying to look down on her.

In her words:

“I was just being protective of myself, I am that guided. I like to protect myself and don’t like people trying to oppress me or trying to make me feel bad in any kind of way. I would always try to mark my territory.

"I felt at that time that she was trying to look down on me because when I went to meet her to have a conversation with her, she said she didn’t want to have a conversation with me and I was already pissed.”

Queen speaks on future plans after the show

Also during the interview, Queen spoke on her plans for the future now that she is famous.

According to her, she has always been a girl who wanted to be famous and now she will focus on her charity organisation, her political career and her business.

She said:

“I wanted more out of life and decided to go for Big Brother, Queen has always been that girl that always wanted fame and somehow she got it.

“I just want to be focused on my charity organisation, my political career and my business. Maybe entertainment too by the side.”

I want to be the president of Nigeria

Not stopping there, the BBNaija season 6 star also elaborated on her political plans. According to her, she hopes to be the president of Nigeria someday.

“If it’s possible, I would love to be the president of Nigeria. I’ve always loved the leadership position, I’ve always loved to be there to equip my leadership skills because I feel like a woman can also get involved in the system of government and can actually change and affect our country positively. After all, a woman coined the name Nigeria, so we are really articulated and very strong. For me, I just want to get involved and encourage other women to get involved in political activities.”

Queen added that she is currently a member of a political party but refused to disclose more about it.

