A German national identified as Anja Choon has stunned the internet with snaps of his handwritten Yoruba assignment

Anja who attended Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife wrote the Yoruba article centered on the beauty of Nigerians learning European languages with the tonal marks intact

Anja's handwritten assignment titled European Language Studies in Nigeria was said to be written in 2005

A German man named Anja Choon has reminisced on his time as a student of Obafemi Awolowo University by sharing one of his assignments on Facebook.

Anja's assignment titled European Language Studies in Nigeria was handwritten in Yoruba with the necessary tonal marks.

The assignment was done in 2005 Photo Credit: Facebook/Anja Choon, Oasismagazine

Source: UGC

The assignment is about the beauty of Nigerians learning European languages

The assignment which was written in 2005 is centered on the pros of Nigerians learning the languages of the Europeans.

An excerpt from the lengthy read goes thus:

"Some university students in Nigeria can teach different European languages like French, and German.

"Before, Nigerian students studying European languages did travel to other countries in their third year. But now European countries don't want them to come because most of this students often refused to come back home.

"I'm a German, that's why I love German Studies. I helped German sector in University of Ibadan, UI before moving to Ife."

Reacting to the handwritten assignment, a Facebook user Saidat Abisola Akanbi marvelled at the German's impeccable handwritten and wondered how many Yoruba indigenes could write in the language so well.

Nigerians react

Haruna Audu said:

"That second paragraph, so heart touching!"

Ganiyat Kolade commented:

"Without putting a mark on the Yoruba language, you cannot give us the right meaning. I love my language "

Ibiwumi A E-Bibi opined:

"I am privileged to be able to read and write Yoruba well. I peppered WAEC/NECO with my ami those days."

Khadijah Tijani stated:

"Impressive! I'll give a 9/10 for the àmì, otherwise it would have been 10/10.

"Saidat, just bring $500, I can teach you how to read and write Yorùbá "

Source: Legit