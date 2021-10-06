Tyson Fury has made an unbelievable proposal to his fellow heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

The Gypsy King has offered to become training partners with AJ who lost all his belts to the Ukrainian heavyweight

Fury will defend his WBC crown against Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury has surprisingly offered a hand of help to training Anthony Joshua for his anticipated rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, The Sun.

AJ lost all of his four belts to the Ukrainian in their heavyweight contest at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

And the British heavyweight has activated the clause on his contract to take another shot at the title in the early parts of next year.

Tyson Fury offers to help Anthony Joshua defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch. Photo by Nick Potts

Source: Getty Images

Joshua's loss to Usyk has now made the much-anticipated bout with the Gypsy King to be put on hold.

On the other hand, Fury will defend his WBC crown for the first against Wilder in their trilogy contest on October 9.

The Gypsy King switched trainers before recording the win over the Bronze Bomber last year and the Brit believes Joshua should do the same.

What Fury said

Fury told BBC Live Boxing:

“Crazy times because a lot of people who don’t know about boxing would say this smaller guy [Usyk] doesn’t look a specimen like AJ [and] would get beat by him - before that [it was] Ruiz.

"They’re obviously good fighters that have beat him and the landscape has changed. But do I like to kick a man when he’s down? Nope, not really.

“Do I think he can beat Usyk in a rematch? Definitely, if me and SugarHill trained him for it.

“We could give him the victory in that fight and then I wouldn’t be able to train him for the fight vs me.”

Joshua claims he has realized his mistakes in Usyk fight

