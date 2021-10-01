Anthony Joshua has revealed that he has learnt his lessons from the defeat to the new heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk

AJ was outboxed in the fight as all three judges scored the fight in favour of the Ukrainian who now has all four belts

The rematch of the fight would hold in the early parts of the coming after Joshua activated his rematch clause on his contract

Anthony Joshua stated he has learnt his lessons after losing his IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO belts to Oleksandr Usyk in the past weekend, This Day, Instagram.

The 31-year-old was dominated in the fight as the Ukrainian heavyweight was crowned the new champion of the world.

The British-born Nigerian fighter lost in all three judges scorecards as it was awarded in unanimous points to Usyk.

Anthony Joshua has told fans that he has learnt his lessons the hard way after losing to Oleksandr usyk. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images

AJ has activated the rematch clause on his contract and is set to return to the ring again in the early parts of next year.

What Joshua said after watching the fight again

Joshua made a post to his 13million fans on his Instagram handle after analyzing the fight on video as he said:

“I’ve watched the fight, analysed my preparations and identified my mistakes. I’ve learnt my lesson.

“Thanks for sending love & checking in. Don’t worry about me. My spirit is strong!”

Fury feels sorry for Joshua's loss

Usyk hands Joshua's belts back to him in the dressing room

