A malaria vaccine has been endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) for use in children across Africa

The global organisation approved the first malaria vaccine in history to prevent the the mosquito-borne disease for widespread use

This is the world's first vaccine against the mosquito-parasite disease that kills more than 400,000 people a year

A report by Washington Post indicates that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved RTS,S/AS01, a vaccine to prevent malaria.

The decision by the global organisation is coming after a review of a pilot programme deployed in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi since 2019 where more than two million doses of the vaccine were given.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved the first malaria vaccine in history. Photo credit: Frank Bienewald/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

WHO said it is recommending use of the first malaria vaccine in history among children in places with moderate to high malaria transmission.

In another report by The Telegraph, RTS,S is the first and only vaccine to have shown such promising results.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general described the approval of the long-awaited malaria vaccine for children as a historic moment and breakthrough for science,.

Itt was gathered that the vaccine has to be given in three doses administered a month apart, with a fourth dose a year later.

HIV/AIDS: Nigeria moves to end over dependence on international funding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) on Wednesday, June 23, announced the launch of the National Domestic Resource Mobilisation and Sustainability Strategy.

The director-general of NACA, Gambo Aliyu, said the objective of launching the new strategy is to help tackle Nigeria’s over-dependence on international funding needed for the fight against HIV and AIDS.

It would also reflect the need to expand its resource base and increase domestic resources to diversify sources of funding.

COVID-19: India considers exporting vaccine to Africa as pandemic hits harder

Meanwhile, India said it is considering exporting COVID-19 vaccines to other countries with a keen focus on Africa as the continent continues to face the tough reality of the deadly pandemic.

The Asian country, which is the biggest maker of vaccines overall in the world, had in April 2021 suspended the vaccine export in a move that the government said would allow adult Indians to get vaccinated as the infection figures exploded.

India sits behind the United States on the log of countries battling COVID-19 with 33,563,421 cases and 446,080 deaths as of Thursday, September 23.

Source: Legit.ng