The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show has finally come to an end and fans have continued to share their take on the program

Internet users have been known to say interesting things about the housemates on social media

Legit.ng has questioned some online users on the interesting things they would ask BBNaija stars if they get to meet them

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show entertained viewers for 10 weeks seeing as it caused quite a buzz for different reasons on social media.

The show finally ended and one of the housemates, Whitemoney, emerged as the winner, taking home the N90 million grand prize.

Whitemoney’s win was followed with serious jubilation on social media as his fans were pleased at the voting result.

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates with show host, Ebuka. Photo: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Now that the show is over, Legit.ng has asked fans of the show what questions they would ask the BBNaija housemates if they ever get to meet them.

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng’s post garnered some reactions from Nigerians who shared the questions they would ask if opportune to meet the BBNaija stars.

See some of their reactions below:

Oge Micheal:

"I will love to meet my brother Whitemoney to ask him how did he do it, his kind heart and gentle nature is something else."

Jude Umume:

"Nothing just ask can I send my aza."

Amb Odinakachukwu Henry:

"Will you support your children auditioning for the show?"

Dickson Dike:

"Emmanuel Why did you have to disrespect Liquorose by flirting with Angel?"

Interesting.

I am not romantically connected to Queen - Whitemoney

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has finally addressed the situation with his co-star, Queen, after the young lady showed her obvious likeness for him while on the show.

During a recent interview with Toke Makinwa on BBNaija: The Buzz, the reality show winner was asked how things would proceed between him and Queen now that they are out.

While speaking during the interview, Whitemoney noted that he liked Queen because she was truthful about her feelings and told him she was jealous and clingy.

Also in the interview, Whitemoney said there was no hope for a relationship between him and Queen now that the show is over because he is not connected to her romantically.

Source: Legit