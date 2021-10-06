BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has spoken on what the future might hold between him and Queen relationship-wise

The reality show winner noted that he would not be dating Queen outside the house because he is not connected to her romantically

This candid revelation led to series of mixed reactions from internet users and online fans who hoped they would become a couple

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has finally addressed the situation with his co-star, Queen, after the young lady showed her obvious likeness for him while on the show.

During a recent interview with Toke Makinwa on BBNaija: The Buzz, the reality show winner was asked how things would proceed between him and Queen now that they are out.

Queen and Whitemoney had a unique relationship while in the BBNaija house and they were obviously good friends. Queen also once referred to him as her acting boyfriend and got jealous when he showed his likeness for their co-star, Jackie B.

BBNaija's Whitemoney has said that he is not connected to Queen romantically. Photos: @whitemoney_, @queenmercyatang

Why Whitemoney likes Queen

While speaking during the interview, Whitemoney noted that he liked Queen because she was truthful about her feelings and told him she was jealous and clingy.

However, Whitemoney noted that those things could not work for him on the show and he did not reciprocate her feelings in the house because she could shut him out from others.

He said:

“She came into the show, she owned her s*hit. One thing I appreciated about Queen is this, she is very truthful. She says she is a jealous person and she is clingy. Those two things couldn’t work for me on the show.

"I saw how she related with Boma and it was a sample for me. That means if I reciprocated those feelings, she might shut me out from others and I wanted to flow with everybody.”

Also in the interview, Whitemoney said there was no hope for a relationship between him and Queen now that the show is over because he is not connected to her romantically.

“Relationship wise, I don’t think so. I’m not in that state of mind yet, emotionally I told her I’m not connected to her romantically. I just have this likeness for her that is so natural, I just want us to be cool and see how it goes.”

See the video below:

Social media users react

Whitemoney’s revelation about his lack of feelings for Queen has got internet users buzzing especially those who hoped they would pursue a relationship outside the house.

Read some of their comments below:

Tkgod4:

“Queen with her showcase... Me know say whitemoney nor get time for Queen... She just dey do do!!!!”

Jennyzee84:

“I just felt WM could have handled this question well. Don’t put queen out for drags. Whatever the case, that lady was a good friend more than every other person. Defend and appreciate her. You must not date. Queen you have heard it now. Dey your Dey.”

Alisha01_brooke:

“Why are you all offended that he doesn’t want to date Queen? Is it by force?”

Lizzy20_21:

“Whitemoney keep speaking ur truth joor. Whoever have problem with ur words should go & cry... If u date queen & leave her later, dey will say u have used her to collect shippers gift... Delusional shippers everywhere shipping an imaginary ship ⛵.”

Demayorscourt:

“You are still very honest... Soon you will learn how to respond like a celebrity.”

Ti.w.a.l.o.l.a_____:

“Someone should check on queen this white money no care and she really liked him.”

Fejjie_efe:

“He don burst … sister Queen your ship don sink oooo las Las.”

Eresi_12_:

“But he said same in the house abi should he be deceiving her?”

Angel speaks on if she will pursue a relationship with Cross

The show host Ebuka asked Angel about her relationship with Cross and how she seemed to be on and off with him in the house.

Angel replied that she had no direct answer to Ebuka’s question but she did not want to get too attached to him.

Ebuka asked if she was considering starting something with Cross now that the show is over. The young lady said she has a lot of options outside the house and she would think about it.

